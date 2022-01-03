Outdoor Recreation at Camp Zama, Japan is offering a ski trip to Kandatsu Kogen Ski Resort on March 27, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 01:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, Catch snow slopes before spring, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
