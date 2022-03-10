Pacific Pulse: March 10, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: week one of Alaska's largest joint training exercise, Arctic Edge 2022, comes to a successful close, the Royal Thai Army makes history and becomes the first foreign nation to receive the U.S. Army's Stryker Mortar System carrier vehicles, and U.S Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, Dr. Ely Ratner, stresses the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance during a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding national security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.