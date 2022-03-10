Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: March 10, 2022

    Pacific Pulse: March 10, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE , TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.09.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: week one of Alaska's largest joint training exercise, Arctic Edge 2022, comes to a successful close, the Royal Thai Army makes history and becomes the first foreign nation to receive the U.S. Army's Stryker Mortar System carrier vehicles, and U.S Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, Dr. Ely Ratner, stresses the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance during a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding national security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 21:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68651
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108851607.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE , TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: March 10, 2022, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    DoD
    USARPAC
    Cobra Gold
    House Armed Services Committee
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT