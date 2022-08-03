15 second radio spot for Tampa Bay AirFest, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 26 and 27.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68643
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108848873.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Rock
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 Radio Spot, by SSgt Ashley Tsoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT