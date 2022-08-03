15 second radio spot promoting Tampa Bay AirFest 2022. Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 is scheduled to take place March 26-27 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 11:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68641
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108848640.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 Radio Promo 15 Second (1), by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT