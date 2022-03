Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 Radio Promotion (1)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68636" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

30 second radio spot promotion for Tampa Bay AirFest 2022. Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 is scheduled for March 26-27 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.



FOR MORE THAN 80 YEARS, MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE HAS CALLED THE TAMPA BAY AREA HOME. YOUR SUPPORT HAS ENABLED US TO CARRY OUT A GLOBAL MISSION, AND MAINTAIN UNRIVALED AIR SUPERIORITY. JOIN US ON BASE MARCH 26TH AND 27TH FOR TAMPA BAY AIRFEST. EXPERIENCE HEART POUNDING PERFORMANCES BY THE U.S. NAVY DEMONSTRATION SQUADRON, THE BLUE ANGELS AND WITNESS SOME OF THE MOST ADVANCED AIRCRAFT IN THE WORLD. THIS IS YOUR AIRSHOW, TAMPA BAY. WE CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU HERE! FOR MORE INFO VISIT TAMPA BAY AIRFEST.COM.