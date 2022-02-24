Tangents - CAPT Sheila Jenkins (Retired)

This Tangents podcast episode features CAPT Sheila Jenkins that spans both Black History Month and Women's History Month. CAPT Jenkins shares her career journey from mathematician at the Naval Oceanographic Office her time as an enlisted member of the Air National Guard to Navy Reserves to Acquisition Subject Matter Expert and there's some great advice sprinkled throughout. CAPT Jenkins is interviewed by Susan Farley, MRC in support of the NUWC Division Newport's Public Affairs office. Recorded at both the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport and Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia and Co-Produced by Margaret Kenyon and Jermaine Sulllivan in Philadelphia and John Vannucci and Shawn Procuniar in Newport, Rhode Island on Feb. 20, 2022.