Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tangents - CAPT Sheila Jenkins (Retired)

    Tangents - CAPT Sheila Jenkins (Retired)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Audio by Susan Farley and Staff Sgt. John Vannucci

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This Tangents podcast episode features CAPT Sheila Jenkins that spans both Black History Month and Women's History Month. CAPT Jenkins shares her career journey from mathematician at the Naval Oceanographic Office her time as an enlisted member of the Air National Guard to Navy Reserves to Acquisition Subject Matter Expert and there's some great advice sprinkled throughout. CAPT Jenkins is interviewed by Susan Farley, MRC in support of the NUWC Division Newport's Public Affairs office. Recorded at both the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport and Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia and Co-Produced by Margaret Kenyon and Jermaine Sulllivan in Philadelphia and John Vannucci and Shawn Procuniar in Newport, Rhode Island on Feb. 20, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 09:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68631
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108848253.mp3
    Length: 00:24:45
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: RI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tangents - CAPT Sheila Jenkins (Retired), by Susan Farley and SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    black history
    woman's history

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT