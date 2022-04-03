Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this edition of the Marne Report, Kevin Larson sits down with Lt. Col Scott Stephens,1-64 Armor Battalion commander, and Amanda Price, Directorate of Public Works, to talk about training noise and why Soldiers have to train like they fight, especially in conditions with low or no light. At the time of the chat with Stephens, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID, was in a be-prepared-to-deploy status and undergoing routine, previously scheduled training. Now, as of this podcast going live, 1st ABCT is deployed to Europe to reassure our NATO allies. This is why training matters.

