On this edition of the Marne Report, Kevin Larson sits down with Lt. Col Scott Stephens,1-64 Armor Battalion commander, and Amanda Price, Directorate of Public Works, to talk about training noise and why Soldiers have to train like they fight, especially in conditions with low or no light. At the time of the chat with Stephens, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID, was in a be-prepared-to-deploy status and undergoing routine, previously scheduled training. Now, as of this podcast going live, 1st ABCT is deployed to Europe to reassure our NATO allies. This is why training matters.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 14:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68620
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108843367.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:55
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, The Marne Report, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT