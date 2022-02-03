Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 18: Battle of Mogadishu: The Mission Command Perspective

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 18: Battle of Mogadishu: The Mission Command Perspective

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Retired Sgt. Maj. James Perdue, who was present during the Battle of Mogadishu, and special guest Dr. Randy Masten, Army University Press Films team chief, join us to discuss a recent NCO Journal article Perdue co-wrote with Brazil Sgt. Maj. Clayton Dos Santos, titled “Battle of Mogadishu: The Mission Command Perspective.”

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 15:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:52:50
    Year 2022
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    NCO
    10th Mountain
    SOAR
    Mogadishu
    160th
    Battle of Mogadishu
    Task Force Ranger

