Retired Sgt. Maj. James Perdue, who was present during the Battle of Mogadishu, and special guest Dr. Randy Masten, Army University Press Films team chief, join us to discuss a recent NCO Journal article Perdue co-wrote with Brazil Sgt. Maj. Clayton Dos Santos, titled “Battle of Mogadishu: The Mission Command Perspective.”
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 15:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68618
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108843290.mp3
|Length:
|00:52:50
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|77
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 18: Battle of Mogadishu: The Mission Command Perspective, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
