102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 009 - March 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68612" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this month’s Seagull we’ve got Five Questions with the Information Protection Office. We learn about his role and how his requirements and processes affect each and every one of you and the overall mission and capability of the wing. We also get a little history about Ms. Frances Fortune Grimes, a Women’s Airforce Service Pilot who served at Otis Field during World War II. After all of that we get a quick teaser from this month's chevrons podcast. We start it off with this month’s command message. Colonel Stephen Dillon, commander of the 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group talks to us about the rising strategic importance of the Arctic region, especially relevant due to recent world events.