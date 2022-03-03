Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 33: Assignment of Choice

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 33: Assignment of Choice

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    For CW2 Corey Bollinger and Capt. Priscilla Abuan, coming to Korea and working for 19th ESC was a clear choice for a variety of reasons. For other potential Team 19 teammates, they may be conflicted about moving to Korea or unsure about the many missions of 19th ESC and how it can benefit their career. On this episode we talk to CW2 Bollinger and Capt. Abuan, both from our G1 section, to talk about the difficult choices Soldiers face when charting their next career move, and why 19th ESC might be the best choice.

    We also discuss different options available to Soldiers already in Korea for their next assignment.

    Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast so you don't miss an episode!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 20:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68610
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108841972.mp3
    Length: 00:28:32
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 29

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 33: Assignment of Choice, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    19th ESC
    42A
    Team19
    Every Soldier Counts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT