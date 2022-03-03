Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 33: Assignment of Choice

For CW2 Corey Bollinger and Capt. Priscilla Abuan, coming to Korea and working for 19th ESC was a clear choice for a variety of reasons. For other potential Team 19 teammates, they may be conflicted about moving to Korea or unsure about the many missions of 19th ESC and how it can benefit their career. On this episode we talk to CW2 Bollinger and Capt. Abuan, both from our G1 section, to talk about the difficult choices Soldiers face when charting their next career move, and why 19th ESC might be the best choice.
We also discuss different options available to Soldiers already in Korea for their next assignment.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 20:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68610
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108841972.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:32
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|29
