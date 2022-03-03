The Balance Podcast: Deployment Perspectives

Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, interviews his 12-year-old son, Caleb, for a family member's perspective and tips on military deployment for The Balance Podcast. Repic is the host of The Balance, which focuses on balancing civilian and military life by using the four pillars; mind, body, spirit, and social to remain resilient. (U.S. Air National Guard Podcast by Maj. Tony Repic)