    The Balance Podcast: Deployment Perspectives

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    111th Attack Wing

    Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, interviews his 12-year-old son, Caleb, for a family member's perspective and tips on military deployment for The Balance Podcast. Repic is the host of The Balance, which focuses on balancing civilian and military life by using the four pillars; mind, body, spirit, and social to remain resilient. (U.S. Air National Guard Podcast by Maj. Tony Repic)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
