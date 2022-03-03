Outpost Outspoken, Episode 6

Host Ana Henderson talks with YPG Munitions and Weapons Branch Chief Kermit Okamura on how his branch's daily operations supports soldiers. Plus, host Mark Schauer visits with Contract Specialist Erik Reta about his lifelong pursuit of artistic excellence.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 13:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68607
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108840958.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:02
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
