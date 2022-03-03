Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 6

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Audio by Brandon Mejia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Host Ana Henderson talks with YPG Munitions and Weapons Branch Chief Kermit Okamura on how his branch's daily operations supports soldiers. Plus, host Mark Schauer visits with Contract Specialist Erik Reta about his lifelong pursuit of artistic excellence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 13:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68607
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108840958.mp3
    Length: 00:15:02
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 6, by Brandon Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    Outpost Outspoken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT