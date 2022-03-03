Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: March 3, 2022

    JAPAN

    03.03.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, , U.S. Airmen from the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron met with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Air Force to share tactical airlift knowledge during a subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Cope South 2022, Secretary Of The Navy, Carlos Del Toro visited Pearl Harbor Naval Shipward and Intermediate Maintenance Facility To discuss the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2022 kicked off for members of the U.S. Army 29th Brigade Engineer Batallion and their counterparts in the Royal Thai army.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 02:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68606
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108840241.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    SECNAV
    Hanuman Guardian
    CopeNorth
    SIOP
    Cope North 2022
    Hanuman Guardian 2022

