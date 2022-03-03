Pacific Pulse: March 3, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse, , U.S. Airmen from the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron met with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Air Force to share tactical airlift knowledge during a subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Cope South 2022, Secretary Of The Navy, Carlos Del Toro visited Pearl Harbor Naval Shipward and Intermediate Maintenance Facility To discuss the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2022 kicked off for members of the U.S. Army 29th Brigade Engineer Batallion and their counterparts in the Royal Thai army.