Corps Talk: Listen, Learn & Lead (S3:E2)

In this episode, we’re talking about leadership – the good, the bad and the habits of both.
Andie kicks it off with the Norfolk District’s Leadership Development Program by asking about the pathways to leadership, lessons learned and a few good stories. In the second segment (00;31;00), we catch up with Mike Anderson, Norfolk District Operations Branch, Design Section chief, outside in Fort Norfolk to get the latest on his team’s top project (hint, it’s the Norfolk Harbor Deepening). While Andie and Mike are talking, they touch on the topic of leadership styles and how Mike keeps his engineers engaged and resilient – especially during the most challenging projects.
Specials thanks to:
Eartha Garrett
Barry Kimbrough
Jory Bunn
Mike Anderson
Col. Brian Hallberg
Jae Walker
Mark Haviland
