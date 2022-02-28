Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Talk: Listen, Learn & Lead (S3:E2)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Audio by Andria Allmond  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode, we’re talking about leadership – the good, the bad and the habits of both.
    Andie kicks it off with the Norfolk District’s Leadership Development Program by asking about the pathways to leadership, lessons learned and a few good stories. In the second segment (00;31;00), we catch up with Mike Anderson, Norfolk District Operations Branch, Design Section chief, outside in Fort Norfolk to get the latest on his team’s top project (hint, it’s the Norfolk Harbor Deepening). While Andie and Mike are talking, they touch on the topic of leadership styles and how Mike keeps his engineers engaged and resilient – especially during the most challenging projects.

    https://www.facebook.com/NAOonFB
    https://twitter.com/norfolkdistrict
    https://nao.usace.army.mil
    https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Media/CorpsTalk/
    https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2398266/leadership-development-program-grows-leaders-at-all-levels/#:~:text=LDP%20is%20a%20USACE%20program,each%20with%20different%20focus%20areas.

    Specials thanks to:

    Eartha Garrett
    Barry Kimbrough
    Jory Bunn
    Mike Anderson
    Col. Brian Hallberg
    Jae Walker
    Mark Haviland

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 17:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68605
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108839745.mp3
    Length: 00:47:28
    Artist Corps Tak
    Composer Andria Allmond
    Conductor Andria Allmond
    Album Listen, Learn & Lead
    Track # 2
    Disc # 3
    Year 2022
    Genre talk
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
    Hometown: HAMPTON, VA, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Talk: Listen, Learn & Lead (S3:E2), by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

