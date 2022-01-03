Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep4 - Brigadier Generals Doug Pritt and Eric Riley

In this episode, Chaplain (Ltc.) Jacob Scott talks with two incredible officers with long histories in the Oregon Army National Guard, Brig. Gen. (Retired) Doug Pritt and Brig. Gen. Eric Riley currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard. They discuss why they joined and stayed in the military and their daily routines for resiliency and success.



U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)