    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep4 - Brigadier Generals Doug Pritt and Eric Riley

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain (Ltc.) Jacob Scott talks with two incredible officers with long histories in the Oregon Army National Guard, Brig. Gen. (Retired) Doug Pritt and Brig. Gen. Eric Riley currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard. They discuss why they joined and stayed in the military and their daily routines for resiliency and success.

    U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 12:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:01:41
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep4 - Brigadier Generals Doug Pritt and Eric Riley, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    resiliency
    military chaplains
    daily routines for success

