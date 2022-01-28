Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Colonel David Maxwell, US Army, retired

    Interview with Colonel David Maxwell, US Army, retired

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    David S. Maxwell is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. He is a 30-year veteran of the US Army, retiring as a Special Forces Colonel. He served over 20 years in Asia, primarily in Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. Colonel Maxwell served on the United Nations Command / Combined Forces Command / United States Forces Korea CJ3 staff where he was a planner for UNC/CFC OPLAN 5027-98 and ROK JCS – UNC/CFC CONPLAN 5029-99; he later served as the Director of Plans, Policy, and Strategy and then Chief of Staff for the Special Operations Command Korea. Following retirement, he served as the Associate Director of the Center for Security Studies and the Security Studies Program at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. Colonel Maxwell is a fellow at the Institute of Korean-American Studies, and on the Board of Directors of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, the International Council of Korean Studies, the Council on Korean-US Security Studies, the Special Operations Research Association, the OSS Society, and the Small Wars Journal. He earned a B.A. in political science from Miami University, and an M.A. in Military Arts and Science from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and from the School of Advanced Military Studies, and an M.S. in National Security Studies from the National War College. Colonel Maxwell teaches Unconventional Warfare and Special Operations for Policy Makers and Strategists.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 10:22
    Korea
    Indo-Pacific

