    Picking Your Brain: USSOCOM and TBI

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    This Brain Injury Awareness Month, TBICoE Branch Chief, Capt. Scott Cota speaks with Command Chief Master Sgt. Greg Smith and Sgt. Maj. Matt Parrish, hosts of SOFcast, the official podcast of U.S. Special Operations Command, about the health impacts of TBI and blast-related concussion stemming from the demands of special operations combat and training.

    For more information about SOFcast and the U.S. Special Operations Command, visit Socom.mil.

    Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on service members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process. For more information about TBICoE, visit our website at Health.mil/TBICoE.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Special Operations
    USSOCOM
    Tip of the Spear
    Brain Injury Awareness Month

