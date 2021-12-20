Picking Your Brain: USSOCOM and TBI

This Brain Injury Awareness Month, TBICoE Branch Chief, Capt. Scott Cota speaks with Command Chief Master Sgt. Greg Smith and Sgt. Maj. Matt Parrish, hosts of SOFcast, the official podcast of U.S. Special Operations Command, about the health impacts of TBI and blast-related concussion stemming from the demands of special operations combat and training.



For more information about SOFcast and the U.S. Special Operations Command, visit Socom.mil.



Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on service members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process. For more information about TBICoE, visit our website at Health.mil/TBICoE.