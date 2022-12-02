Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA East African Response Force arrives at Manda Bay, Kenya

    CAMP SIMBA, KENYA

    02.12.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa’s East African Response Force or EARF arrived at Manda Bay, Kenya as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise or EDRE, in order to validate deployed soldiers and their ability to respond to crisis in the region. Army SSG Matthew Robbins from Task Force Red Dragon, dismounted NCOIC for security operations and mobile response team explains why this exercise is so important.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 06:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: CAMP SIMBA, KE
    TAGS

    Kenya
    Army
    CJTF-HOA
    Manda Bay
    Red Dragon

