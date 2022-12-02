CJTF-HOA East African Response Force arrives at Manda Bay, Kenya

The Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa’s East African Response Force or EARF arrived at Manda Bay, Kenya as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise or EDRE, in order to validate deployed soldiers and their ability to respond to crisis in the region. Army SSG Matthew Robbins from Task Force Red Dragon, dismounted NCOIC for security operations and mobile response team explains why this exercise is so important.