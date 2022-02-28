Lab Life - Episode 62: To 5G and Beyond

Dr. Leonard Lightfoot joins the podcast to discuss 5G, microelectronics and the value of challenging yourself when opportunity knocks.



As a program element monitor (PEM) for two multi-million-dollar portfolios, Dr. Lightfoot advocates for the relevance and necessity of Sensor technologies and capabilities research, such as for secure and trusted microelectronics systems. He received the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) in STEM for Professional Achievement