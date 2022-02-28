Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lab Life - Episode 62: To 5G and Beyond

    Lab Life - Episode 62: To 5G and Beyond

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Leonard Lightfoot joins the podcast to discuss 5G, microelectronics and the value of challenging yourself when opportunity knocks.

    As a program element monitor (PEM) for two multi-million-dollar portfolios, Dr. Lightfoot advocates for the relevance and necessity of Sensor technologies and capabilities research, such as for secure and trusted microelectronics systems. He received the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) in STEM for Professional Achievement

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 16:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68592
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108835017.mp3
    Length: 00:19:31
    Year 2022
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 32

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 62: To 5G and Beyond, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Science
    AFRL
    BEYA
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT