    Fires Strong Podcast Eps. 2

    Fires Strong Podcast Eps. 2

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Audio by Donald Herrick 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    In this episode of the Fires Strong podcast, we interview Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kevin Kruthers the Air Defense Artillery Proponent Warrant Officer. CW3 Kruthers talks to the team about the ongoing culture campaign and provides advice to Soldiers considering becoming a Warrant Officer.

    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 15:20
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:34:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fires Strong Podcast Eps. 2, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

