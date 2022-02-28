Fires Strong Podcast Eps. 2

In this episode of the Fires Strong podcast, we interview Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kevin Kruthers the Air Defense Artillery Proponent Warrant Officer. CW3 Kruthers talks to the team about the ongoing culture campaign and provides advice to Soldiers considering becoming a Warrant Officer.
