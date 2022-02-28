In this episode Special Agent Renardo Sanders, 1st Field Investigations Squadron, Anti-terrorism Specialty Team Detachment 2, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, shares his story.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 11:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68585
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108834197.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:14
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|18
This work, OSI Today (My OSI Journey 17), by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT