Pacific Pulse: February 28, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68582" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse, the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) presented 220,314 mosquito nets to Lao Peoples Democratic Republic health officials at a ceremony in Vientiane, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Admiral Karl Thomas visited the Philippines to meet with key Philippine military leadership, Clark Air Base leadership, members of the U.S. embassy, and members of the Subic Bay port, and USINDOPACOM gave a statement after the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s missile launch in the Sea of Japan.