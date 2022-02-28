Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: February 28, 2022

    JAPAN

    02.28.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) presented 220,314 mosquito nets to Lao Peoples Democratic Republic health officials at a ceremony in Vientiane, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Admiral Karl Thomas visited the Philippines to meet with key Philippine military leadership, Clark Air Base leadership, members of the U.S. embassy, and members of the Subic Bay port, and USINDOPACOM gave a statement after the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s missile launch in the Sea of Japan.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 01:48
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 28, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    North Korea
    7th Fleet
    Philippines
    USAID
    INDOPACOM

