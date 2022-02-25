In this episode, your hosts sit down with Air University Law Chair Lt Col Charles Gartland and discuss The Caine Mutiny, the 1951 Pulitzer-prize winning novel by Herman Wouk. We’ll discuss this monumental work of World War II historical fiction and extract its lessons for today on leadership, followership, and the nature of military command.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 17:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68579
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108831841.mp3
|Length:
|01:03:49
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|16
This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 56. The Caine Mutiny - A Book Review with Lt Col Charles Gartland, by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
