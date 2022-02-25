Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 56. The Caine Mutiny - A Book Review with Lt Col Charles Gartland

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Audio by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode, your hosts sit down with Air University Law Chair Lt Col Charles Gartland and discuss The Caine Mutiny, the 1951 Pulitzer-prize winning novel by Herman Wouk. We’ll discuss this monumental work of World War II historical fiction and extract its lessons for today on leadership, followership, and the nature of military command.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 17:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68579
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108831841.mp3
    Length: 01:03:49
    Location: US
    Leadership
    JAG
    Military History
    Air Force
    Book Review
    Pulitzer

