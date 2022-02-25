Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy ACS director discusses importance of supporting 2022 AER Campaign

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Army Community Service Director Kevin Herman discusses supporting Army Emergency Relief (AER) on Feb. 17, 2022, during the installation 2022 AER Campaign Kick-off Breakfast at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The breakfast helped begin the 80th fundraising campaign for Army Emergency Relief. The AER campaign runs from March 1 to May 15, according to the AER webpage, www.armyemergencyrelief.org. AER helps provide emergency financial funds for food, rent, funeral expenses, emergency medical expenses, and other needs. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy ACS director discusses importance of supporting 2022 AER Campaign, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Army Emergency Relief
    Fort McCoy
    AER
    campaign breakfast

