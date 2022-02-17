Fort McCoy Garrison commander discusses importance of supporting 2022 AER Campaign

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss discusses supporting Army Emergency Relief (AER) on Feb. 17, 2022, during the installation 2022 AER Campaign Kick-off Breakfast at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The breakfast helped begin the 80th fundraising campaign for Army Emergency Relief. The AER campaign runs from March 1 to May 15, according to the AER webpage, www.armyemergencyrelief.org. AER helps provide emergency financial funds for food, rent, funeral expenses, emergency medical expenses, and other needs. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)