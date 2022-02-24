Pendleton Marine first to the scene, provides aid after crash in Oceanside

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Morgan Vohs, who currently serves as an open water safety coxswain with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts an interview near Fallbrook, CA Feb. 24, 2022. Prior to the arrival of first responders, Vohs provided medical care to those involved in an aircraft mishap near Highway 76 in Oceanside, CA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Royce H. Dorman)