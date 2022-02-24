Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pendleton Marine first to the scene, provides aid after crash in Oceanside

    Pendleton Marine first to the scene, provides aid after crash in Oceanside

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Morgan Vohs, who currently serves as an open water safety coxswain with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts an interview near Fallbrook, CA Feb. 24, 2022. Prior to the arrival of first responders, Vohs provided medical care to those involved in an aircraft mishap near Highway 76 in Oceanside, CA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Royce H. Dorman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 13:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68570
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108831206.mp3
    Length: 00:03:24
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pendleton Marine first to the scene, provides aid after crash in Oceanside, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pendleton Marine first to the scene, provides aid after crash in Oceanside

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Crash
    Oceanside

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT