Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 92 Help with school transitions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68569" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Moving is always a challenge, but moving in the middle of the school year is tough on families and students. The Fort Riley School Liaison is a great resource to keep the transition smooth and to ensure Army families get the education they need to reach their future career dreams.