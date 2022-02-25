Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 92 Help with school transitions

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 92 Help with school transitions

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Moving is always a challenge, but moving in the middle of the school year is tough on families and students. The Fort Riley School Liaison is a great resource to keep the transition smooth and to ensure Army families get the education they need to reach their future career dreams.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 92 Help with school transitions, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #BR1Family #Education #FortRiley

