Chevrons - Ep 009 - Every Day is a Job Interview; taking advantage of Enlisted Development Opportunities

Senior Master Sgt. Martina Crouse, NGB Senior Leadership Management Office and Master Sgt. Christopher Smith, ANG Senior Enlisted Leadership Management Office join us as we discuss enlisted development opportunities and how one can best prepare themselves to not only apply for these opportunities, but to best succeed in the profession of arms.



CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force. From junior enlisted, to senior leaders and those in between, we interview notable individuals to address everyday challenges and hurdles the enlisted force faces. New episodes arrive on the last Friday of each month!



