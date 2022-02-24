Pacific Pulse: February 24, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68559" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse, F-35s from Eielson Air Force Base Arrive in Japan, U.S. Forces and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Resilient Shield 2022, and U.S. 3rd Fleet and the Royal Canadian Navy hosted the Commanders’ Conference for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2022 at Naval Base Point Loma.