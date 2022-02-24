On this Pacific Pulse, F-35s from Eielson Air Force Base Arrive in Japan, U.S. Forces and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Resilient Shield 2022, and U.S. 3rd Fleet and the Royal Canadian Navy hosted the Commanders’ Conference for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2022 at Naval Base Point Loma.
This work, Pacific Pulse: February 24, 2022, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
