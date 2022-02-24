Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: February 24, 2022

    JAPAN

    02.24.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, F-35s from Eielson Air Force Base Arrive in Japan, U.S. Forces and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Resilient Shield 2022, and U.S. 3rd Fleet and the Royal Canadian Navy hosted the Commanders’ Conference for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2022 at Naval Base Point Loma.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 00:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 24, 2022, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    navy
    pacific pulse
    indopacom

