Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep3 - Chaplain (Cpt.) Wes Moldogo

In this episode, Chaplain (Ltc.) Jacob Scott and Chaplain (Maj.) Shane Yates sits down with Chaplain (Cpt.) Wes Moldogo talks about a wide range of resilience and spiritual care topics. Chaplain Moldogo is currently the 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment Chaplain. In 2019, he deployed with the 1st Battalion, 186 Infantry Regiment to the Horn of Africa. On the civilian side, he serves as a Hospice Chaplain for Partners in Care Hospice in Bend, OR, and is a supplemental on-call Chaplain for the local Health Care System in Central Oregon (St. Charles Health). In addition, he currently serves on the board for the Central OR Veterans Council, the Peaceful Presence Project. Finally, he is developing a framework for Veterans with moral injury at the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch at the end of life.



He did his clinical residency at Stanford Health Care and is currently pursuing a graduate certificate in thanatology at Hood College. He has a particular interest in palliative medicine and how it impacts a person's quality of life both in and out of the military.



(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)