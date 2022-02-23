Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep3 - Chaplain (Cpt.) Wes Moldogo

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep3 - Chaplain (Cpt.) Wes Moldogo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain (Ltc.) Jacob Scott and Chaplain (Maj.) Shane Yates sits down with Chaplain (Cpt.) Wes Moldogo talks about a wide range of resilience and spiritual care topics. Chaplain Moldogo is currently the 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment Chaplain. In 2019, he deployed with the 1st Battalion, 186 Infantry Regiment to the Horn of Africa. On the civilian side, he serves as a Hospice Chaplain for Partners in Care Hospice in Bend, OR, and is a supplemental on-call Chaplain for the local Health Care System in Central Oregon (St. Charles Health). In addition, he currently serves on the board for the Central OR Veterans Council, the Peaceful Presence Project. Finally, he is developing a framework for Veterans with moral injury at the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch at the end of life.

    He did his clinical residency at Stanford Health Care and is currently pursuing a graduate certificate in thanatology at Hood College. He has a particular interest in palliative medicine and how it impacts a person's quality of life both in and out of the military.

    (U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 18:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68558
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108828002.mp3
    Length: 00:50:57
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep3 - Chaplain (Cpt.) Wes Moldogo, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    resiliency
    military chaplains
    Hospice
    Peaceful Presence Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT