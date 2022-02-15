Your Personnel File - Episode 9: The Army Voting Assistance Program

Mrs. Rachel Gilman, the Army Voting Action Officer, discusses how the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) works to ensure Soldiers, their eligible family members and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so – from anywhere in the world.