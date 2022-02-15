Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File - Episode 9: The Army Voting Assistance Program

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Audio by Bill Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Mrs. Rachel Gilman, the Army Voting Action Officer, discusses how the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) works to ensure Soldiers, their eligible family members and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so – from anywhere in the world.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 10:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68554
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108826906.mp3
    Length: 00:22:20
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    TAGS

    HRC
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    FVAP
    Federal Voting Assistance Program
    Army Voting Program

