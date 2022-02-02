Positive Rotation - Episode 3

Positive Rotation, refueling your mind, is looking at the third habit, "Put First Things First." Director of Psychological Health Linda Schuh reminds us how important relationships are to our success. Each week she takes us through each step of the 7 Habits of Highly Effective Airman.