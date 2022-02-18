Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Iwo Jima

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso and Sgt. Benjamin Whitten

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    February 19th is the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. The battle played a pivotal role in the success of the United States against Japan during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 15:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Iwo Jima, by LCpl Dylon Grasso and Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

