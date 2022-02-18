February 19th is the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. The battle played a pivotal role in the success of the United States against Japan during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 15:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68548
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108825708.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Iwo Jima, by LCpl Dylon Grasso and Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT