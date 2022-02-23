Fort McCoy Deputy to Garrison Commander discusses Operation Allies Welcome to first responders, part II

Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart shares his views in this second audio clip in where he speaks Feb. 15, 2022, to first responders about Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, Wis. Stewart and Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss were visiting the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services to thank them for their support for the operation. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)