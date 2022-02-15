Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Deputy to Garrison Commander discusses Operation Allies Welcome to first responders, part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart shares his views in this first audio clip in where he speaks Feb. 15, 2022, to first responders about Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, Wis. Stewart and Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss were visiting the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services to thank them for their support for the operation. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 16:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Operation Allies Welcome

