    DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 6: INF Treaty Part 2: Reagan & Smirnoff

    02.18.2022

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. It’s a story about the most powerful person on Earth, and his comedian friend from the Soviet Union, and how they ultimately saved the world from nuclear disaster. Wanna laugh? On this episode of DIA Connections, we explore how the humor of President Ronald Reagan and Yakov Smirnoff may have paved the way for a nuclear arms reduction treaty.

    Nuclear
    Ronald Reagan
    Disaster
    INF Treaty
    DIA Connections
    Smirnoff

