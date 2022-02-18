Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. It’s a story about the most powerful person on Earth, and his comedian friend from the Soviet Union, and how they ultimately saved the world from nuclear disaster. Wanna laugh? On this episode of DIA Connections, we explore how the humor of President Ronald Reagan and Yakov Smirnoff may have paved the way for a nuclear arms reduction treaty.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 11:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68534
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108820593.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:03
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|19
This work, DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 6: INF Treaty Part 2: Reagan & Smirnoff, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT