    Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's episode of The Marne Report podcast we sit down with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services command team to talk about off limits establishments, hogs and fog and the trusted traveler program. Check it out on iTunes and Spotify today!

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 14:44
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Directorate of Emergency Services
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

