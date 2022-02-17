On this week's episode of The Marne Report podcast we sit down with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services command team to talk about off limits establishments, hogs and fog and the trusted traveler program. Check it out on iTunes and Spotify today!
