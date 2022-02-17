Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community Conversations - Transformation and Healthy Community

    Community Conversations - Transformation and Healthy Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Audio by Capt. Caleb McCary 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (CPT) Caleb McCary and CH (MAJ) Delana Small host CH (BG) William Green Jr., the Deputy Chief of Chaplains, to talk about the transformation of United States Army Chaplain Center and School into the United States Army Institute for Religious Leadership. We also ask CH Green about what goes into building healthy Army communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 13:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68531
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108817924.mp3
    Length: 00:28:58
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 65
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Conversations - Transformation and Healthy Community, by CPT Caleb McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chaplain corps
    community
    revitalization
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT