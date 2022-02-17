Community Conversations - Transformation and Healthy Community

CH (CPT) Caleb McCary and CH (MAJ) Delana Small host CH (BG) William Green Jr., the Deputy Chief of Chaplains, to talk about the transformation of United States Army Chaplain Center and School into the United States Army Institute for Religious Leadership. We also ask CH Green about what goes into building healthy Army communities.