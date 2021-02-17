Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: February 17, 2021

    Pacific Pulse: February 17, 2021

    JAPAN

    02.17.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Barksdale B-52s deploy to Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force, Coast Guard cutter Stratton visits Fiji during Operation Blue Pacific Patrol, U.S. and Bangladesh Air Forces Conduct Tactical Airlift Exercise Cope South 22.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 01:14
    by LCpl John Hall

    coast guard
    navy
    air force
    Indopacific
    pacific pulse

