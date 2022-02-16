Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 32: The future is near

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 32: The future is near

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    One of the next Army acronyms you'll need to familiarize yourself with is IPPS-A: Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army. To get the latest and greatest on this important new change, we talk with WO1 Brent Piunti and CW2 Desmond Porter, who describe exactly what IPPS-A is and how it will affect you.

    For more information on IPPS-A, including training -- visit https://ipps-a.army.mil

    Don't forget to subscribe so you don't miss one episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 19:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68521
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108816663.mp3
    Length: 00:13:14
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 25

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 32: The future is near, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    19th ESC
    IPPSA
    Team19
    Every Soldier Counts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT