Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 32: The future is near

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68521" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

One of the next Army acronyms you'll need to familiarize yourself with is IPPS-A: Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army. To get the latest and greatest on this important new change, we talk with WO1 Brent Piunti and CW2 Desmond Porter, who describe exactly what IPPS-A is and how it will affect you.



For more information on IPPS-A, including training -- visit https://ipps-a.army.mil



Don't forget to subscribe so you don't miss one episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast!