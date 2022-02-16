One of the next Army acronyms you'll need to familiarize yourself with is IPPS-A: Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army. To get the latest and greatest on this important new change, we talk with WO1 Brent Piunti and CW2 Desmond Porter, who describe exactly what IPPS-A is and how it will affect you.
For more information on IPPS-A, including training -- visit https://ipps-a.army.mil
Don't forget to subscribe so you don't miss one episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast!
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 19:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68521
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108816663.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:14
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|25
This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 32: The future is near, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT