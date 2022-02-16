USS Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise, Exercise Noble Fusion 21 comes to an end, and 909th Air Refueling Squadron refuel F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Cope North 22.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 01:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68510
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108813203.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: February 16, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
