    Pacific Pulse: February 16, 2022

    JAPAN

    02.15.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    USS Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise, Exercise Noble Fusion 21 comes to an end, and 909th Air Refueling Squadron refuel F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Cope North 22.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 01:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68510
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 16, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    Cope North 21
    Jungle Warfare 21
    Noble Fusion 21

