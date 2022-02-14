Today’s Story: Bomber Task Force in Europe
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 16:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68509
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108812597.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, Air Force Radio News 14 February 2022, by A1C Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT