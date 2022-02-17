Host Mark Schauer talks about the science of geodesy with Ruben Hernandez of YPG's Engineering Support Branch. Schauer also visits with YPG Heritage Center Curator Bill Heidner about the post museum's future.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 08:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68507
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108811862.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:49
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 5, by Brandon Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT