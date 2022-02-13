A podcast to talk about the launch of DFAS's new five-year Strategic Plan.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 07:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68502
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108811135.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:33
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The DFAS Strategic Café Podcast: Episode 2 - "Strengthen Customer Partnerships: Data Analytics", by Eileen Hernandez, Steven Lawson and Nathaniel Sapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT