NCO Journal Podcast Episode 17: Serving with ADHD

We talk with our own SSG Jarred Woods, senior editor with the NCO Journal, about his article "Serving with ADHD" where he aims to dispel misconceptions and offer insights for NCOs who lead easily distracted Soldiers and their professional development.