    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 17: Serving with ADHD

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    We talk with our own SSG Jarred Woods, senior editor with the NCO Journal, about his article "Serving with ADHD" where he aims to dispel misconceptions and offer insights for NCOs who lead easily distracted Soldiers and their professional development.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 15:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:38:34
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    TAGS

    podcast
    leader development
    U.S. Army
    NCO Journal
    ADHD
    Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

