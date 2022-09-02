We talk with our own SSG Jarred Woods, senior editor with the NCO Journal, about his article "Serving with ADHD" where he aims to dispel misconceptions and offer insights for NCOs who lead easily distracted Soldiers and their professional development.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 15:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68499
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108809466.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:34
|Album
|Serving with ADHD
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 17: Serving with ADHD, by Santiago Zapata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
