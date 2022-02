Marine Minute: Exercise Noble Fusion

I'M LANCE CORPORAL ONEG PLISNER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES FROM 3rd MARINE EXPEDITIONARY BRIGADE, MARINE AIRCRAFT GROUP 12, AND THE 31st and 11th MARINE EXPEDITONARY UNITS RECENTLY COMPLETED EXERCISE NOBLE FUSION ALONGSIDE PARTNERS IN THE US NAVY AND JAPANESE MARITIME SELF DEFENSE FORCES.



THE EXERCISE, CONDUCTED FROM 1 TO 7 FEBRUARY IN THE VICINITY OF OKINAWA AND THE MIYAKO AND LUZON STRAITS, DEMONSTRATED THE NAVY AND MARINE CORPS’ ABILITY TO RAPIDLY AGGREGATE FORCES AT SEA.



THROUGHOUT THE EXERCISE, PARTIPANTS CONDUCTED AMPHIBIOUS MANEUVERS TO SEIZE KEY TERRIAN, DEMONSTRATED LETHAL SEA-CONTROL CAPABILITIES THROUGH LIVE-FIRE AIR-TO-GROUND STRIKES, AND EXECUTED VISIT BOARD, SEARCH AND SEIZURE TRAINING.



EXERCISES LIKE NOBLE FUSION PREPARE THE NAVY AND MARINE CORPS TO COUNTER POTENTIAL ADVERSARIES IN THE REGION, AND ENSURE PEACE AND STABILITY THROUGHOUT THE INDO-PACIFIC.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL