    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 17

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 17

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Command Team talk about the importance of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) in the home and office spaces with the Garrison's Industrial Hygienist, Sheryl Karidias.

    Sheryl also discusses her role in assuring safe and quality housing on Fort Belvoir.

    If you are concerned about the IAQ in your home on post, please reach out to the Housing Ombudsman, Alicia Luster, at her office number, 571-515-2055 or the Housing Hotline, 571-259-9867. For those concerned with IAQ in office spaces, please reach out to your facility manager.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68492
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108809149.mp3
    Length: 00:11:16
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 17, by Eliza Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

