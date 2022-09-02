AFN Bavaria Radio News Story:
LEAD: THE SECOND CAVALRY REGIMENT IS HEADED TO ROMANIA. ARMY SGT BREA DUBOSE HAS THE STORY.
Description:
U.S. Army Col. Joe Ewers, Commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, met with members of the media during and engagement in Vilseck, Germany. 2nd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers will deploy to Romania under the command and control of V Corps to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank. This deployment helps preserve military equilibrium in the region from a force posture perspective.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 02:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68488
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108808196.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Media Engagement Ahead of Deployment to Romania, by SGT Brea DuBose and SFC Jose Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT