In this episode the Director of the Digital Transformation Office discusses the implementation of the OSI Records, Investigations & Operations Network (ORION).
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 14:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68483
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108807261.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:00
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, OSI Today 13, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT