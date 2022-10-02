Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OSI Today 13

    OSI Today 13

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Audio by Wayne Amann 

    Office of Special Investigations

    In this episode the Director of the Digital Transformation Office discusses the implementation of the OSI Records, Investigations & Operations Network (ORION).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 14:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68483
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108807261.mp3
    Length: 00:27:00
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSI Today 13, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSI Today

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT