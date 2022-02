Marine Minute: Body Composition Study

I’M LANCE CORPORAL HAILEY MUSIC WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. THE TRAINING AND EDUCATION COMMAND HUMAN PERFORMANCE BRANCH HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A BODY COMPOSITION STUDY SINCE LAST JUNE, AND THEY STILL NEED YOUR HELP. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW. THE BODY COMPOSITION STUDY IS WORKING TOWARDS FINDING THE RIGHT BALANCE BETWEEN PERFORMANCE AND HEALTH. MARINES ACROSS THE CORPS ARE BEING SOUGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS STUDY WHICH IS THE MOST TECHNOLOGICALLY ADVANCED EXAMINATION OF MARINE BODY COMPOSITION STANDARDS SINCE THE 1980’S. MARINES WHO PARTICIPATE WILL RECEIVE A FREE DEXA SCAN. THIS IS AN INDUSTRY GOLD STANDARD AND THE MOST ACCURATE WAY TO ESTIMATE BODY FAT, LEAN BODY MASS AND BONE DENSITY. ADDITIONALLY, MARINES WILL RECEIVE A 3-D BODY SCAN, BIO-ELECTRICAL IMPEDANCE AND FORCE PLATE PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT. MARINES ARE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS STUDY AT CAMP PENDLETON UNTIL MARCH 4th, 2022 AND QUANTICO UNTIL MARCH 31st, 2022. MARINES WHO PARTICIPATE WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP SHAPE BODY COMPOSITION STANDARDS FOR THE FUTURE OF OUR CORPS. FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SIGN UP FOR THESE STUDIES, VISIT “FITNESS.MARINES.MIL”. THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.